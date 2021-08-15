Family Fun: The 32nd National Lentil Festival in Pullman

By Shafiq Moltafet The Spokesman Review

Washington State University will welcome back students and the public with the 32nd National Lentil Festival.

The event Monday through Saturday includes live music, a beer and wine garden, 5K fun run, spike ball, miniature golf, basketball and softball tournaments, food demonstrations by local chefs, free lentil chili and more.

The festival at Reaney Park also offers individuals an opportunity to join in on “Free Yoga in the Park.” On Tuesday, Washington Idaho Symphony will be performing during the evening.

Wednesday’s activities start with a WSU Resource Fair, followed by a farmer’s market. Music fans can choose from Hilary Scot at Reaney Park and Kyle Matthew at Pine Street Plaza.

Thursday begins with Pedal Pullman Trails. A car show starts at 4 p.m. offered by Regency Pullman. At 6 p.m., Moscow-Pullman band Cherry Sisters Revival will play a range of bluegrass, classic country and other old tunes.

Friday is the Tase T Lentil Virtual 5K Run. Pickleball fans can participate in games offered at Sunnyside Park from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information and a full list of events, go to lentilfest.com.

Eastern Washington and North Idaho grow one-quarter of the lentils in the United States. The family-friendly event originated in 1989.