Fatal car crash causes closure of I-90 near Ritzville

A rollover car crash seven miles east of Ritzville killed at least one person, the Washington State Patrol said Sunday evening.

The crash closed Interstate 90 westbound at milepost 213 around 4 p.m. Sunday. Later in the evening, traffic was being moved to the shoulder as investigators made their way to the scene.

Life Flight and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene Sunday evening.

More details were not immediately available.