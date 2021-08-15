Fatal car crash causes closure of I-90 near Ritzville
UPDATED: Sun., Aug. 15, 2021
A rollover car crash seven miles east of Ritzville killed at least one person, the Washington State Patrol said Sunday evening.
The crash closed Interstate 90 westbound at milepost 213 around 4 p.m. Sunday. Later in the evening, traffic was being moved to the shoulder as investigators made their way to the scene.
Life Flight and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene Sunday evening.
More details were not immediately available.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.