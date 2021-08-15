Kyle Datres delivers ninth, Spokane Indians come back against Tri-City

Kyle Datres delivered an RBI double in the ninth inning and the Spokane Indians came back to edge the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-5 in the finale of a six-game High-A West series at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on Sunday.

Trailing 5-4 heading to the ninth, Daniel Montano hit a one-out single and scored on an RBI triple by Aaron Schunk. Datres followed with a double to plate Schunk and put the Indians up 6-5.

Dugan Darnell pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his eighth save. Spokane starter Noah Davis allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 61/3 innings.

Adrian Rondon delivered a two-out, two-run single in the first inning to give Tri-City (34-56) an early lead.

The Indians (45-44) answered in the third. Hunter Stovall and Brenton Doyle hit back-to-back one-out singles, then Montano punched a double to left to plate Stovall.

Montano has hit in nine of his last 10 games and is hitting .444 (16 for 36) in August.A wild pitch by Ivan Armstrong allowed Doyle to scamper home to tie it and move Montano to third. After Schunk walked, Montano scored on a groundout. Spokane added a run in the fourth on Stovall’s one-out RBIs single.

Tri-City made it a one-run game in the seventh. Kyle Kasser led off with a single and Keinner Pina walked. A wild pitch allowed both to move up a base, then Jeremy Arocho singled through the right side to score Kasser.

Indians manager called on reliever Fineas Del Bonta-Smith, who gave up a two-run single to Jordyn Adams to make it 5-4.

The Indians loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on two hit batters and a walk. Ezequiel Tovar popped out and Stovall grounded out to quash the rally.

Around the league

Eugene 4, Hillsboro 3: Sean Roby hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning and the visiting Emeralds (52-38) topped the Hops (42-47). Roby finished 2 for 5 with three RBIs and his 14th home run of the season.

Vancouver 11, Everett 3: Sebastian Espino went 3 for 4 with three home runs and four RBIs and the visiting Canadians (41-49) beat the first-place AquaSox (54-34). The C’s his six homers as a team. Everett has lost eight of its last 11 games.