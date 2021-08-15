Nursing home staff must get vaccinated

I was generally pleased to see the relatively high vaccination rates of the residents in nursing homes of Spokane county and many other counties of Eastern Washington. However, the dismal rates of vaccination for the staff in those same facilities is appalling. You see, when a staff member develops COVID, then the facility often shuts down any in-person visits for the residents. This adversely affects the mental health of the residents and their families.

I’ve had dear friends living in nursing homes during the pandemic and it is heartbreaking as they went a full year without any in person visits from family and friends. Imagine … no physical contact of a hug or a kiss from your loved ones. And then, as soon as the facility finally allows an in-person visit (only one visitor per day per resident, for no more than an hour), Boom! A staff member tests positive and the shutdown begins again for another two weeks of isolation.

Those living in nursing homes are our friends, families, loved ones. They matter. And they should be able to have visitors, especially visitors who are vaccinated, and should not suffer because the staff are refusing vaccination and getting sick with COVID.

The staff need to get on board and get vaccinated, now.

Susan K. Glass

Spokane