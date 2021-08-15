Review: Brantley Gilbert mixes hits, military, patriotism and politics in Northern Quest concert

Georgia country rocker Brantley Gilbert arrived promptly onstage at 8:30 p.m. Friday – in a ball cap, camouflage muscle T (with tattoos on full display), black pants and atop a Harley Davidson motorcycle – and kicked off a tight, loud, patriotic and opinionated 95-minute concert at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

The crowd – standing on the ground and seated in the bleachers – was nowhere near capacity, a stark contrast to Dierks Bentley at Northern Quest two weeks ago and the sold-out Billy Idol concert Thursday night, and Gilbert’s voice was noticeably raspier than usual, perhaps a victim of the unhealthy air quality in Spokane in recent days.

Gilbert followed up his first song, “Fire’t Up,” with a question: “Where my country folks at? I’m going to talk redneck.” Gilbert did just that throughout the evening in blasting President Joe Biden and other political “snowflakes,” face masks and COVID-19. I wondered if I was misunderstanding his words, but fellow attendees confirmed my observations.

When he wasn’t sharing his beliefs, the award-winning Gilbert and his solid and tight band – including drummer Ben Sims with an awesome yellow mohawk – rocked Northern Quest with catchy, quick and loud country rock songs, and the 95 minutes flew by.

Gilbert, in signature fashion, paid tribute to the military – bringing four service members onstage and taking off his cap for them – and proudly waved his patriotism. His setlist included “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do” and “Welcome to Hazeville” (he is a Willie Nelson fan, after all), and he declared “I’m a patriot” before launching into “Worst Country Song of All Time.”

Also Friday night: “Modern Day Prodigal Son,” “What Happens in a Small Town” (his duet with Lindsay Ell, she “singing along” via music video), “Country Must Be Country Wide” and covers of songs by Steve Earle, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Colt Ford and Five Finger Death Punch.

After performing “Small Town Throwdown,” he shouted, “Washington’s getting rowdy tonight!” Gilbert’s one-song encore was “Bottoms Up,” one of his biggest hits. Also of note: Being under the bleachers while an artist performs is not a good idea, as the echo and vibration are deafening and frightening. And the company that provides the outhouses? The Potty Barn.

Maryland country singer Jackson Dean was the opening act for Gilbert, and his setlist included a cover of 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” (commonly mistaken as “What’s Going On?”). Gilbert ended his Friday night concert the same way he started it – atop his Harley Davidson, but this time exiting stage right.