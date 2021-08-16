Man charged with vehicular homicide after rollover crash near Ritzville

A man from Moses Lake is accused of vehicular homicide after a rollover crash near Ritzville on Sunday afternoon killed a 34-year-old woman from Moses Lake.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday the Washington State Patrol and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crash involving a minivan.

According to a news release from the WSP, Donald Burgeis, 36, was driving westbound in a 2001 Ford Windstar minivan on Interstate 90 about 7 miles west of Ritzville when it swerved into the center lane.

As it tried to get back onto the interstate, the car tipped and rolled over, WSP said.

Burgeis was transported to Adams County Rural Hospital and later charged with vehicular homicide.

The frontseat passenger was Moses Lake resident Stacy Pickering, who died at the scene. In the back were two juveniles, including a 9-month-old baby, who both survived without injury.

According to the news release, drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash. Everyone in the car had been wearing seatbelts, the release said.