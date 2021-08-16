The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, amateur

3:30 p.m.: American Legion World Series: TBD………………………ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (G1)…………………………………………………MLB

4 p.m.: Boston at Yankees (G2) OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay…..MLB

5 p.m.: Seattle at Texas……………………………………………………………………….Root

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: Dallas vs. Miami……………………………………………………………………ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Philadelphia………………………………………………………NBA

2 p.m.: Houston vs. Portland…………………………………………………..ESPNEWS

2:30 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Toronto………………………………………………………..NBA

4 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State……………………………………..ESPNEWS

4:30 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Minnesota……………………………………………NBA

6 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Boston……………………………………………………….ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago………………………………………………………..CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas…………………………………………CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles…………………………………………………….NBA

Soccer, men

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Puebla FC at Tijuana………………………………………………..FS1

Softball, Little League World Series

1 p.m.: Semi-Final: Missouri vs. Oklahoma………………………………….ESPN2

4 p.m.: Semi-Final: TBD…………………………………………………………………..ESPN2

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant……………………………………………………………700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob………………………………………………………………700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane………………………………………………..103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas…………………………………………………………………700-AM

All events subject to change

