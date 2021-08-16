On the Air
Mon., Aug. 16, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, amateur
3:30 p.m.: American Legion World Series: TBD………………………ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (G1)…………………………………………………MLB
4 p.m.: Boston at Yankees (G2) OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay…..MLB
5 p.m.: Seattle at Texas……………………………………………………………………….Root
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: Dallas vs. Miami……………………………………………………………………ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Utah vs. Philadelphia………………………………………………………NBA
2 p.m.: Houston vs. Portland…………………………………………………..ESPNEWS
2:30 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Toronto………………………………………………………..NBA
4 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State……………………………………..ESPNEWS
4:30 p.m.: New Orleans vs. Minnesota……………………………………………NBA
6 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Boston……………………………………………………….ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago………………………………………………………..CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas…………………………………………CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles…………………………………………………….NBA
Soccer, men
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Puebla FC at Tijuana………………………………………………..FS1
Softball, Little League World Series
1 p.m.: Semi-Final: Missouri vs. Oklahoma………………………………….ESPN2
4 p.m.: Semi-Final: TBD…………………………………………………………………..ESPN2
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant……………………………………………………………700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob………………………………………………………………700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane………………………………………………..103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Texas…………………………………………………………………700-AM
All events subject to change
