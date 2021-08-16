The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News

Pig Out postponed due to fears of COVID-19 spread

UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 16, 2021

Jesus Andrade with Piggly's  BBQ, adds mesquite charcoal underneath roast beef rotating on a spit, Wed., Aug. 28. 2019 during Pig Out in the Park. This year's food and music event has been canceled due to Covid fears for the second straight year. (COLIN MULVANY)
Staff reports

Pig Out in the Park will be postponed for a year amid worries about the spread of COVID-19.

The annual food and music event in Riverfront Park anticipated for the Labor Day weekend won’t happened this year. Instead, the popular Pig Out has been rescheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 5, 2022.

Pig Out was canceled last year, too.

“We have coordinated closely with the Spokane Regional Health District, Riverfront Park and the City of Spokane to have a safe event. But with the recent dramatic rise in Covid cases, we have a duty/responsibility to the Spokane community, our vendors, our musicians and our crew that we take quite seriously,” said founder and organizer Bill Burke.

Pig Out’s popularity, crowds and uncontrolled free entry provide a unique set of challenges to pull off a safe event, Burke said.

