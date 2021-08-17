First Browne’s Addition apartment fire victim identified

The Spokane County Medical Examiner on Tuesday confirmed the death of one of the two victims of a fire in a Spokane apartment complex.

Sherri L. Vick, 57, died of inhalation of smoke and combustion products after flames engulfed Tiffany Manor, a Browne’s Addition complex, and displaced many residents early Monday morning, according to the medical examiner. The fire also spread to a historic apartment building nearby.

According to her GoFundMe page, Vick left behind two sons and two granddaughters.

The name of the second victim was not released as of Tuesday evening. The Spokane Police Department opened a criminal investigation into the fire as of Monday.

Meanwhile, employees affected by the fire are getting help from a Spokane restaurant and bar that decided to donate 10% of its sales to them through at least Tuesday.

Backyard Public House, 1118 W. Broadway Ave. posted Tuesday on its Facebook page that the restaurant would set aside 10% of its sales for two employees who were displaced by the fire.

Michael Alverson, general manager at Backyard, said the restaurant saw overwhelming support after its announcement. Many customers during the day, including staff from the Spokane Fire Department, ordered food in support of the donations.

“It’s been a huge response … the hospitality network in Spokane is probably the best I’ve seen,” Alverson said.

The restaurant also accepted cash and clothing donations. Alverson said a cash jar was passed around as patrons dined, with such widespread support it was not known as of Tuesday afternoon just how much was collected in contributions.

“We’ll be accepting donations all week. This is not just a one-day thing,” Alverson said.

Several GoFundMe campaigns raised more than $23,000 Tuesday for residents displaced because of the fire.

