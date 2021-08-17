Former Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev inks one-year deal with Turkish team

Former Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev is joining Anadolu Efes on a one-year contract, the professional team in Istanbul, Turkey, announced.

Petrusev, who played professionally in his native Serbia last season after two years as a Zag, was drafted in the second round, 50th overall, by Philadelphia in July. Philadelphia president Daryl Morey noted at the time that Petrusev could help the team down the road but would likely continue playing overseas.

The 6-foot-11 Petrusev played in four NBA summer league games with the 76ers, but reportedly has returned to Europe to begin preparations for the upcoming season in Turkey.

Petrusev averaged 17 minutes, 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in Las Vegas. He made 7 of 19 field-goal attempts (36.8%), misfired on all three of 3-point attempts and hit 3 of 4 free throws.

He averaged 23.6 points, connecting on nearly 62% on 2-pointers and 42% on 3-pointers, and 7.6 rebounds for Mega Basket last season in his hometown of Belgrade.

Petrusev averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds as a sophomore at Gonzaga, earning WCC player of the year and AP All-America third-team honors.