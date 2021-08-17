Jamal Adams, Seahawks agree to 4-year contract extension

By Tim Booth Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks signed safety Jamal Adams to a four-year contract extension Tuesday that is expected to make the former All-Pro the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Adams was on the practice field for the first time this training camp after the deal was signed and announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the agreement, which is expected to be worth up to $70 million and includes $38 million guaranteed.

Adams had been “holding in” since the start of training camp while waiting for a new deal to get done with his rookie contract set to expire after this season. Adams had been attending meetings but hadn’t been participating in on-field activities.

Adams, 25, was acquired from the New York Jets in a massive trade last summer, a deal that cost Seattle two first-round picks. When the trade was made, Seattle seemed determined to find a way to keep Adams around longer than two years. While there was talk about using the franchise tag, a long-term deal was always the best route for Seattle from a salary cap perspective.

Adams had a mixed first season with the Seahawks. He thrived as a pass rusher, setting an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9½. But he struggled at times in coverage and suffered significant hand and shoulder injuries that limited him as the season progressed.

Adams appeared in 12 regular-season games and finished with 83 tackles and one forced fumble. He was an All-Pro selection in 2019 with the Jets.

Last week, coach Pete Carroll said “I can’t even imagine that” when asked if there was a possibility that Adams wouldn’t play in the season opener after contract negotiations appeared to hit a stalemate.

Now, it won’t be the contract standing in the way of Adams being on the field Sept. 12 at Indianapolis.

While Adams’ situation is resolved, the Seahawks still have a lingering contract issue with left tackle Duane Brown, who is also at training camp but not participating in practices. Brown’s current contract – which has a $13.2 million cap hit for 2021 – expires after the season and the Seahawks have seemed less inclined to engage on an extension with the veteran, who is about to turn 36 and enter his 14th NFL season.

Seattle needs Brown in the short term since there is no clear succession plan at left tackle. Rookie Stone Forsythe started Saturday’s preseason opener at Las Vegas and struggled at times.