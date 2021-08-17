National Lentil Festival will have different look this year

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

There may not be a parade or a giant bowl of lentil chili this year, but local organizations have set up public events this week in Pullman in place of a traditional National Lentil Festival.

The Pullman Depot Heritage Center and the Whitman County Historical Society are hosting the first Depot Days honoring longtime Pullman businessman and historical society member Ken Vogel on Friday and Saturday.

According to a depot news release, Vogel was an avid train aficionado who bequeathed many items from his estate to the depot, including “George,” the uniformed conductor mannequin who greeted customers in his store, train posters and other memorabilia.

Vogel owned Ken Vogel Clothing in downtown Pullman from 1982-2006. He died in 2016.

The public is welcome to attend an event at the depot for 7-8:30 p.m. Friday to hear remarks about Vogel’s activities with the Whitman County Historical Society. Attendees are encouraged to wear their letter jackets to honor Vogel, who measured local high school athletes for their jackets.

On Saturday, Mayor Glenn Johnson will begin the day at 10 a.m. with a Ken Vogel Day proclamation. The public is invited to view the Northern Pacific Railway items that Vogel donated. Visitors can take tours of the depot, listen to live music and buy items from Dom’s Donuts. Activities will run until 2 p.m.

The Pullman Civic Trust, Pullman Chamber of Commerce and the National Lentil Festival are hosting the inaugural Pedal Pullman event Thursday.

According to a news release from Pullman Civic Trust, attendees can pedal, run or walk the 7-mile route on Pullman’s trails and receive prizes.

Participants can pick up a map at Pine Street Plaza on Main Street after 10 a.m. Thursday and complete the course before 8 p.m. It is accessible to all ages and abilities and the ride can be completed in under two hours.

Upon completing the route, riders will return to Pine Street Plaza to claim a prize and take a Pedal Pullman “selfie” to qualify for discounts at local businesses. Along the trail, riders can pick up a zucchini at Koppel Farm and snag a free lentil sample on the Chipman Trail.

The event will culminate in the Chamber’s Music on Main concert by the Cherry Sisters Revival beginning at 6 p.m. at Pine Street Plaza.

Also on Thursday, Regency Pullman is hosting a car show from 4:30-6 p.m. at the assisted living facility on 1285 SE Center St.

Pullman Parks and Recreation is hosting a pickleball tournament Friday and Saturday. The games will start 3:30 p.m. Friday and take place at Sunnyside and Kruegel parks. Games will continue starting 8 a.m. Saturday at Sunnyside Park.

The department also organized a virtual fun run Friday through Monday where people can run, jog or walk their own route for 3.1 miles. Their donations will benefit the Care-to-Share Scholarship Program, which helps lower-income families and seniors take part in Parks and Recreation activities and programs.

People can register for the fun run by Wednesday at the Pullman Parks and Recreation website.