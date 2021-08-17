Spokane resident comes home to find naked man under pool table after underwear-only sighting earlier in the day

A Spokane resident came home Monday evening and saw a stranger asleep under a pool table – with no clothes on.

The Spokane Police Department said in a news release it arrested a man on suspicion of first-degree burglary after it responded to the homeowner’s call of a naked person in his house.

The homeowner had seen the person earlier that day, telling police the man had been standing on his lawn in just his underwear before the owner asked him to leave. The stranger did leave, and the homeowner went to work.

Later, the owner’s daughter called to tell him about the person under their pool table. When the owner got back home, his daughter was waiting safely outside. The owner went inside to confront the suspect, identified as 66-year-old John Iles.

After the suspect allegedly assaulted the owner, the owner called police and they arrested Iles without incident. Iles was booked into the Spokane County Jail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.