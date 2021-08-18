128 surplus elk multi-season tags awarded; 2,600 over-the-counter deer tags available Wednesday

Hunters who bought a multi-season permit application for elk earlier this year, but were not selected in the April drawing, may be one of the additional 128 people who will be selected for surplus elk multi-season tags, according to a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife news release.

Unlike past years, hunters don’t need to camp out and form lines at license vendors.

“We changed our draw process in 2020 due to COVID-19 health concerns,” said Peter Vernie, WDFW licensing division manager. “Just like last year, we’ll offer eligible hunters a leftover multi-season elk tag by selecting hunters sequentially from the April draw list. By using the existing official draw list from April, this keeps the opportunity fair.”

The remaining 128 elk multi-season tag winners will receive an email from WDFW notifying them that they are eligible to buy a multi-season elk tag. Hunters can also login on the WILD System after 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 to see if they are eligible to buy an elk multi-season tag.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Aug. 18, 2,600 deer multi-season tags will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis. To be eligible for this opportunity, interested deer hunters must have applied for a 2021 deer multi-season special hunt in the spring.

Hunters can buy licenses online or at an authorized WDFW license dealer. WDFW regional offices and headquarters in Olympia remain closed to in-person license sales.

Multi-season deer tags are $139.10, and multi-season elk tags are $182. Tag costs are the same for residents and non-residents. There is no purchase deadline for elk or deer multi-season tags. Multi-season deer tags will remain on sale until the tag limit is reached.

Hunters who purchase a second-chance multi-season tag do not use points in their multi-season deer or elk special hunt application categories.

Hunters with multi-season tags can hunt all three weapon choices (modern firearm, muzzleloader, archery), season permitting.