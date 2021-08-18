The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

70-year-old man believed to have drowned in Hayden Lake

UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 18, 2021

The Hayden Lake boat launch at Honeysuckle Beach is pictured Friday, March 18, 2011.  (KATHY PLONKA)
The Hayden Lake boat launch at Honeysuckle Beach is pictured Friday, March 18, 2011.  (KATHY PLONKA)
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

A 70-year-old man who died at Hayden Lake Wednesday is presumed to have drowned.

Chris Larson, public information officer with Northern Lakes Fire Protection District, said the department got calls of a man who was suffering from cardiac arrest on Honeysuckle Beach.

Medical personnel arrived and attempted to revive the 70-year-old man, Larson said.

Additional details were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon because the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office continued an active investigation, Larson said.

“We don’t have the circumstances of how it all unfolded, but it is a reminder for people that if they’re out on the water to wear life jackets,” Larson said.

The incident was not the result of any boating accidents, Larson said, as the man was found in a no-boat swimming area of Hayden Lake.

Larson said the nearby marina, U.S. Coast Guard office and sheriff’s office offer life jackets people may check out at Honeysuckle Beach when they are going on the water.

