Gonzaga’s Drew Timme signs with agency launched by Jermaine O’Neal, Tracy McGrady for NIL representation

Five months after Drew Timme and his mustache gained fame and notoriety in the NCAA Tournament, the Gonzaga forward has signed with a sports agency that will help one of the sport’s most recognizable faces capitalize on new name, image, likeness legislation.

On Wednesday, the Seven1 Sports & Entertainment group launched by former NBA stars Jermaine O’Neal and Tracy McGrady introduced Timme as its newest – and potentially first – client, indicating the agency would represent him in NIL matters.

“We are so excited to welcome Gonzaga’s @drewtimme2 to the Seven1 family for NIL representation,” the Seven1 agency wrote in a tweet.

Timme is the first known Gonzaga basketball player to sign with a sports agency for NIL representation and it’s unclear if the junior has inked any sponsorships or endorsements up to this point.

In a post shared to his Instagram story, Timme wrote “Happy to join the fam.”

The “Seven1” in Seven1 Sports & Entertainment represents the jersey numbers worn by O’Neal, a six-time NBA All-Star who excelled with the Indiana Pacers, and McGrady, who made seven All-Star appearances during a career that spanned from 1997-2013. Talks between O’Neal and McGrady about starting an agency began last summer, according to reports.

The history between Timme and O’Neal is what likely led to the new relationship between the Gonzaga forward and Seven1. Before joining the Bulldogs, Timme, a native of Richardson, Texas, played for the Drive Nation AAU team coached by O’Neal, who also owns the Drive Nation Sports Complex near the Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport.

Timme, who chose in late May to return to Gonzaga for his junior season rather than pursue the NBA Draft, is expected to be one of the top players in the country in 2021-22 and could be a preseason favorite to win the Wooden Award. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season en route to earning the Karl Malone Award, which is given to the nation’s top power forward.