Man, 20, identified as victim of fatal Cheney-Spokane Road crash

The county medical examiner has identified the 20-year-old man who died after the car in which he was riding rolled Aug. 4 on Cheney-Spokane Road.

Nyckolas Davis died after suffering several blunt force traumatic injuries, the Spokane County Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

His sister created a GoFundMe to buy a gravestone and to help her family financially. She wrote on the page that her brother was a kind person who had plans to attend the same college that she attends.

“He was proud that we were going to be there together,” she wrote. “We are all shocked and devastated at all that he’ll never get to do or experience.”

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Rayce R. Kent, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to court documents. He was booked into Spokane County Jail and was held on a $25,000 bond but is not currently listed as an inmate.

The crash occurred at around 6 p.m. Aug. 4 after Kent, Davis and a 17-year-old were driving back from Fish Lake Park in Cheney, according to the teenager’s witness statement. Court documents did not reveal the name of the third passenger.

The witness told police Kent had picked up Davis and himself in Kent’s car, which also contained two 18-packs of beer. Kent told detectives the three drank at the park and that he consumed five to seven beers, according to court documents.

Kent gave a blood sample, which was still being tested at the Washington State Patrol toxicology lab, according to court documents.

The trio left, with Kent driving. At one point, the witness reportedly told Kent to slow down. Other drivers on South Cheney-Spokane and South Sherman roads told police they saw the car lose control and roll.

Police who responded to the scene believed Kent had been speeding and then failed to account for a bend in the road.

The witness was in the front passenger seat of the car and suffered minor injuries, according to court documents. Kent also went to the hospital with minor injuries. Davis died at the scene, according to police.

Kent’s parents told detectives Kent suffered from a drinking problem, court documents say.

It was unclear in documents if seat belts were worn, though a detective saw marks on Kent’s arms and chest consistent with seatbelt burns from being the driver, court documents say.