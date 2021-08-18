The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 61° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man accused of threatening to kill Black man charged

UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 18, 2021

Associated Press

Associated Press

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – A Sequim man is accused of threatening to kill a Black man while using racial slurs.

Samuel Ketchum, 39, was charged Monday with felony hate crime, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, the Peninsula Daily News reported.

Ketchum was on a sand spit known as Ediz Hook when he repeatedly made death threats while using racial slurs before driving a pickup toward a Black man in a car at about 2:20 a.m. last Wednesday, Port Angeles police said.

The man was forced veer to avoid being rammed, police said.

Police used spike strips to stop the car Ketchum was driving and stopped a fleeing Ketchum with a stun gun, according to the probable cause statement.

Ketchum is also accused of setting fire to the entrance sign at Coast Guard Group Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles and destroyed a light that illuminates the sign.

Ketchum was being held Monday in the Clallam County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

He repeatedly used the F-word and raised his middle finger at the court at his bail hearing Thursday. Superior Court Judge Brent Basden doubled the requested bail. Ketchum was calm during a brief court hearing Monday.

Basden ordered Ketchum to undergo a mental health evaluation. A competency hearing may be necessary before Ketchum’s arraignment, defense attorney Harry Gasnick said in court Monday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety