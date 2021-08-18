Second victim of Browne’s Addition fire identified

The second woman who died in a Browne’s Addition apartment complex fire this week has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner.

Peggie Titus, 54, had lived on the upper floor of Tiffany Manor when it caught fire early Monday morning.

On a GoFundMe page created by her husband, Barry Titus, Peggie was remembered as a loving wife and mother. Peggie Titus is also survived by two children, and a “loving sister, brother, mother-in-law, and a loving extended family of in-laws that will miss her dearly,” he wrote.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Titus died from inhalation of smoke and combustion products.

This comes a day after Sherri L. Vick was identified as a victim of the same apartment complex fire. She also died from smoke inhalation.

The investigation into what caused the fire continued Wednesday, with the Spokane Police Department treating it as a criminal investigation as of Monday.