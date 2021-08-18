Spokane man and Army vet wins $5.4 million in lottery
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 18, 2021
From staff reports
A Spokane man is $5.4 million richer thanks to the Washington Lottery.
The lottery announced on Wednesday that a 59-year-old man who served 29 years in the Army won a $5.4 million jackpot on Aug. 11. The lottery did not release the man’s full name.
The man purchased the lotto ticket from City Food Mart at Ash Street and Second Avenue using computer-generated numbers.
The Washington Lottery’s news release says the winner claimed his prize this week at the Department of Imagination in the NorthTown Mall, which is a Washington Lottery retail space and the Lottery’s regional headquarters.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.