Spokane man and Army vet wins $5.4 million in lottery

From staff reports

A Spokane man is $5.4 million richer thanks to the Washington Lottery.

The lottery announced on Wednesday that a 59-year-old man who served 29 years in the Army won a $5.4 million jackpot on Aug. 11. The lottery did not release the man’s full name.

The man purchased the lotto ticket from City Food Mart at Ash Street and Second Avenue using computer-generated numbers.

The Washington Lottery’s news release says the winner claimed his prize this week at the Department of Imagination in the NorthTown Mall, which is a Washington Lottery retail space and the Lottery’s regional headquarters.