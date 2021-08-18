Two fugitives still at large near Hauser Lake

U.S. marshals and local law enforcement are still searching for two people with felony warrants out for their arrest and who have evaded police since Tuesday afternoon.

Theodore Harper, 36, and Taylir Jacobs, 32, both have felony warrants for burglary, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Harper also has a separate warrant for allegedly eluding police. Jacobs has another warrant for alleged grand theft.

The effort to arrest Harper and Jacobs began when investigators looking for them found the pair in a stolen pickup truck near Liberty Lake, officials said. They then fled in a vehicle toward Newman Lake, where they hid and then ran away on foot, the release said.

Officials believe the pair crossed into Idaho at some point.

They were last seen on Hauser Lake Road near Newman Lake.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force continued the manhunt Wednesday afternoon, said Cory Cunningham, U.S. marshal information officer.

He said the fugitives were expected to be sleeping somewhere on Wednesday, stalling efforts to arrest them.

Cunningham said they would have better luck once the fugitives woke and started to move again through Idaho.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.