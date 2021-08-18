The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News

Woman found dead in Spirit Lake residence; police searching for suspect

UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 18, 2021

By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com
A 56-year-old woman was found dead with several gunshot wounds after police responded to a welfare check in Spirit Lake, Idaho on Monday evening.

The victim was identified as Tina Swor , according to a Spirit police news release . 

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Wednesday early investigating has led them to believe foul play is involved.

Police started a search for a suspect  in the case, 55-year-old John D. Dalton, who was known as Swor’s longtime boyfriend, the sheriff’s office said. 

Dalton was last seen in a black 2002 Chevy Silverado with Idaho license plate 7BN3581. Police described Dalton as a white 6-foot male weighing about 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Police said they considered Dalton armed and dangerous, and anyone who saw him should call 911 or local law enforcement.

The Kootenai County sheriffs encouraged anyone with information to contact (208) 446-2237 or hballman@kcgov.us.

