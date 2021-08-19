Amtrak resuming Coast Starlight service between Los Angeles, Seattle
UPDATED: Thu., Aug. 19, 2021
Amtrak is resuming Coast Starlight service between Los Angeles and Seattle, effective August 23.
Service on the Coast Starlight route was suspended for several weeks due to wildfire damage in Northern California, according to the company.
Coast Starlight is widely regarded as one of the most spectacular of all train routes with scenery that includes peaks of the Cascade Range and Mount Shasta, lush forests and long stretches of the Pacific Ocean, Amtrak said in a release.
The new Coast Starlight schedule has been updated on all Amtrak reservation systems, including Amtrak.com and the Amtrak app.
