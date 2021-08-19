Kootenai deputies arrest man suspected in Spirit Lake woman’s death

The longtime boyfriend of a Spirit Lake woman has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing her.

John Dalton, 55, was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of the murder of Tina Swor, according to a Kootenai County Sherriff’s Office news release.

Swor, 56, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon, prompting a search for Dalton on Wednesday, according to an earlier release.

Deputies responded to calls that Dalton was walking around in St. Maries in Benewah County around 6 p.m. Wednesday. A Benewah County Sheriff’s deputy detained Dalton.

Officials had considered him armed and dangerous.

Kootenai County sheriffs obtained a search warrant for an unspecified hotel, which led to officers finding “evidence of the crime,” according to the news release.

Dalton was booked into Kootenai County Jail around 3 a.m. Thursday with a pending bond.