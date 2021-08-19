Kootenai deputies arrest man suspected in Spirit Lake woman’s death
UPDATED: Thu., Aug. 19, 2021
The longtime boyfriend of a Spirit Lake woman has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing her.
John Dalton, 55, was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of the murder of Tina Swor, according to a Kootenai County Sherriff’s Office news release.
Swor, 56, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon, prompting a search for Dalton on Wednesday, according to an earlier release.
Deputies responded to calls that Dalton was walking around in St. Maries in Benewah County around 6 p.m. Wednesday. A Benewah County Sheriff’s deputy detained Dalton.
Officials had considered him armed and dangerous.
Kootenai County sheriffs obtained a search warrant for an unspecified hotel, which led to officers finding “evidence of the crime,” according to the news release.
Dalton was booked into Kootenai County Jail around 3 a.m. Thursday with a pending bond.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.