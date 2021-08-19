The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 80° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police investigating deadly Browne’s Addition apartment fires as arson, court documents show

UPDATED: Thu., Aug. 19, 2021

Firefighters prepare to enter the smoldering ruins of the Tiffany Manor apartments Monday at the corner of Second Avenue and Spruce Street in Browne's Addition. The apartments at 2304 W. Second Ave. were destroyed overnight, taking the lives of two people inside. The large historic home at 2314 W. Second was heavily damaged as well. (JESSE TINSLEY/Spokesman-Review)
Firefighters prepare to enter the smoldering ruins of the Tiffany Manor apartments Monday at the corner of Second Avenue and Spruce Street in Browne's Addition. The apartments at 2304 W. Second Ave. were destroyed overnight, taking the lives of two people inside. The large historic home at 2314 W. Second was heavily damaged as well. (JESSE TINSLEY/Spokesman-Review)
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

The fire that killed two women in a Browne’s Addition apartment complex earlier this week is being investigated as a potential arson, according to court documents. 

The Tiffany Manor fire also displaced every resident and also spread to a neighboring apartment building after it broke out early Monday.

Investigators wrote in a search warrant filed Thursday that they have not determined whether the fire in Browne’s Addition at Spruce Street and Second Avenue was set on purpose or accident, according to a search warrant filed Thursday.

No one was named as a suspect in the documents, though a witness told detectives he heard an argument around 11 p.m. Sunday between someone he recognized as a tenant and three unfamiliar people.

The 11-unit complex erupted into flames around 2 a.m. Monday. The seemingly spontaneous blaze displaced every resident. The two victims, Sherri L. Vick and Peggie Titus, died of inhaling combustion products, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A tenant told detectives at the scene he heard people arguing outside around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire investigators continued to collect evidence and any relevant statements Thursday. 

The fire was reported about 2:45 a.m. Monday at 2308 W. Second Ave. It quickly spread to the apartment building next door, 2314 W. Second, where all the residents escaped safely. 

GoFundMe pages for both Vick and Titus were created by their family members. Vick’s page raised $2,855 as of Thursday afternoon. Titus’s page garnered $5,260

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety