Police investigating deadly Browne’s Addition apartment fires as arson, court documents show

The fire that killed two women in a Browne’s Addition apartment complex earlier this week is being investigated as a potential arson, according to court documents.

The Tiffany Manor fire also displaced every resident and also spread to a neighboring apartment building after it broke out early Monday.

Investigators wrote in a search warrant filed Thursday that they have not determined whether the fire in Browne’s Addition at Spruce Street and Second Avenue was set on purpose or accident, according to a search warrant filed Thursday.

No one was named as a suspect in the documents, though a witness told detectives he heard an argument around 11 p.m. Sunday between someone he recognized as a tenant and three unfamiliar people.

The 11-unit complex erupted into flames around 2 a.m. Monday. The seemingly spontaneous blaze displaced every resident. The two victims, Sherri L. Vick and Peggie Titus, died of inhaling combustion products, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A tenant told detectives at the scene he heard people arguing outside around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire investigators continued to collect evidence and any relevant statements Thursday.

The fire was reported about 2:45 a.m. Monday at 2308 W. Second Ave. It quickly spread to the apartment building next door, 2314 W. Second, where all the residents escaped safely.

GoFundMe pages for both Vick and Titus were created by their family members. Vick’s page raised $2,855 as of Thursday afternoon. Titus’s page garnered $5,260.