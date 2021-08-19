Social media standout Trevor Wallace lines up five shows at Spokane Comedy Club

From staff reports

From staff reports

Observational comic Trevor Wallace will crack wise Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club. The clever humorist has a digital thumbprint of more than 1 billion views across his social media channels. The quick-witted Wallace, 27, has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV and E! News.

Trevor Wallace appears Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets are $25 and $35. Show times are 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday. For more information: (509) 318-9998 and spokanecomedyclub.com.