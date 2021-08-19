The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Social media standout Trevor Wallace lines up five shows at Spokane Comedy Club

UPDATED: Thu., Aug. 19, 2021

From staff reports
From staff reports

Observational comic Trevor Wallace will crack wise Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club. The clever humorist has a digital thumbprint of more than 1 billion views across his social media channels. The quick-witted Wallace, 27, has been featured on Comedy Central, MTV and E! News.

Trevor Wallace appears Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. Tickets are $25 and $35. Show times are 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday. For more information: (509) 318-9998 and spokanecomedyclub.com.

