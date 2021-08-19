The Farm Chicks return to the roost at the Spokane County Fairgrounds

The brainchild of stay-at-home-mom Serena Thompson, the Farm Chicks Fair has been bringing an almost endless array of vintage and handmade goods to Spokane from all over the country since 2002. This weekend, featuring roughly half local and half out-of-town vendors, the event will fill the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

“This is a super-inspiring event,” Thompson said, explaining how much time and energy everyone involved puts into preparing for the event. “All these people getting together and supporting each other – it’s just a really creative, giving community. A lot of us have been through sickness and hard times, and we always come back together and we persevere.”

Tickets are $10 for adults, free for children ages 12 and younger and valid both days at the fairgrounds, 404 N. Havana St. in Spokane Valley. To purchase tickets, visit the Spokane Fairgrounds ticket windows between 3 and 5 p.m. Friday and any time during the hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Note that all ticket purchases are cash only.

As vendors rotate and restock throughout the weekend, organizers recommend visiting Saturday and returning Sunday to maximize your ability to explore. “The great thing about Farm Chicks is that there’s such a amazing variety of unique and different vintage items and handmade items,” Thompson said. “But it’s more than just an event. All these, mostly women getting together to sell things – it’s just really special.”

The fair is all indoors. No pets are allowed at the fairgrounds. For nursing mothers, a nursing lounge will be available in the silo near the main entrance at the Plaza. Organizers recommend using a child’s backpack carrier instead of a stroller at the event. For more tips on visiting the fair with young children, visit “Mom Village.” For more information, visit thefarmchicks.com/fc-vintage-fair.