Two Idaho fugitives found in Airway Heights after several days on the run

From staff reports

A man and woman on the run for several days out of Kootenai County have been caught.

Theodore Harper, 36, and Taylir Jacobs, 32, had been the subject of a manhunt since Tuesday, but officials said they got a tip Thursday that the two were hiding out in Airway Heights. They had last been seen near Newman Lake.

Both had warrants out for their arrest on suspicion of burglary and grand theft.

Acting on the tip, U.S. Marshals went to the city and saw a man and woman leaving the Cedar Summit Apartments and heading toward Spokane in a vehicle.

Once the marshals confirmed their identities, they apprehended the pair on the 1800 block of Heroy Avenue after the driver made a stop.

Both were listed Thursday night as inmates at the Spokane County Jail, though their bail amounts weren’t immediately clear.