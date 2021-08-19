Wet dog alert: Paws in the Pool happening Sunday in Spokane Valley

Dogs get to swim in Spokane Valley’s pools on Sunday.

The annual Paws in the Pool event will take place at Spokane Valley’s Park Road and Valley Mission pools.

Having a bunch of dogs swim in a public pool might not sound like the most sanitary move, but Paws in the Pool happens the day after city pools close for the summer for people.

Dogs 65 pounds and under get to swim first, from 9 to 10 a.m. Dogs over the 65-pound threshold can swim from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Owners have to pay $5 per dog and are capped at two dogs each. Dogs must be at least six months old and “current vaccination records must be present,” according to Spokane Valley’s news release. PetVet Hospital and Wellness Center is providing a veterinarian for the event.

Dogs must be either spayed or neutered. Aggressive dogs or dogs with “socialization challenges” should not attend, according to the news release.

You can register your dog in advance by visiting spokanevalley.org/recreation or calling 509-720-5200.