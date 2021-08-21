One person still in hospital after truck plowed through Dutch Bros. coffee stand

One person is still in the hospital after a dump truck plowed though a Dutch Bros Coffee drive-thru on Friday.

Seven people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the initial incident with non-life-threatening injuries, and most were released shortly after. One had severe enough injuries to remain in the hospital, according to a Saturday news release from the Spokane Fire Department

When asked the status of the person still in the hospital, a spokesperson for Dutch Bros Coffee said, “We’re not sharing the employee’s condition out of respect for their privacy.”

McGavin Medrain, 48, was the driver of the truck that barreled through six cars, an insurance office and the coffee stand located at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Freya Street on Friday afternoon, police said.

Medrain, who is from Idaho, has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, according to the Spokane Police Department.

According to the Idaho Department of Corrections, Medrain was on parole at the time of the crash.

Medrain is booked in Spokane County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

At the time of the crash, a mass casualty incident was declared in Spokane to care for a potentially large number of patients.

Some scheduled surgeries may have been delayed during the incident, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

The crash is under investigation by the Spokane Police Department.