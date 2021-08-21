Second man killed in fatal crash near Moses Lake identified
UPDATED: Sat., Aug. 21, 2021
The second man killed in a fatal crash near Moses Lake earlier this month has been identified.
Moses Lake resident Miguel Ortiz, 52, and 31-year-old Rigoberto Marmolejo of Royal City, Washington, were killed when a semitruck drove through a stop sign and T-boned their Chevy pickup truck Aug. 11, officials have said.
The semitruck driver, 37-year-old Christopher Cristostomo of Fall City, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.
Police said drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Both Ortiz and Marmolejo were wearing their seatbelts, according to the news release.
The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Adams Road and State Route 283.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.