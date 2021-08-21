Second man killed in fatal crash near Moses Lake identified

The second man killed in a fatal crash near Moses Lake earlier this month has been identified.

Moses Lake resident Miguel Ortiz, 52, and 31-year-old Rigoberto Marmolejo of Royal City, Washington, were killed when a semitruck drove through a stop sign and T-boned their Chevy pickup truck Aug. 11, officials have said.

The semitruck driver, 37-year-old Christopher Cristostomo of Fall City, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.

Police said drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. Both Ortiz and Marmolejo were wearing their seatbelts, according to the news release.

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Adams Road and State Route 283.