Work continues on 49 Degree North’s new chairlift

Work continues on 49 Degrees North’s new high-speed quad chairlift, which is expected to open this winter.

Construction started during spring and the new lift will replace the aging Chair 1 – Bonanza.

“With a ride time of just 6½ minutes, the new lift will cut transport time to less than half of what it is currently, allowing us to get more people out on the mountain much quicker,” Rick Brown, director of skier and rider services, said in a statement.

“Ultimately, that means less time sitting on a chairlift and more time skiing or snowboarding.

“With the added bonus of easier loading and unloading for all, this new lift will have an immediate impact on the overall experience for our guests.”

The resort has shared several videos and photos of the lift construction.

“Progress is coming along nicely on the new lift project, and we appear to be on pace for an early winter opening of the new quad,” Brown said in an email.

The lift will span 6,644 feet, making it the longest chairlift in Washington state, according to LiftBlog.

The quad will rise approximately 1,850 vertical feet to Chewelah Peak .

According to the blog, 49 Degrees North is the largest ski resort in the country without the more modern and fast detachable style chairlift.

Chair 1 was built in 1972. In December, that chair fell from the overhead cable. Two people sustained minor injuries.

According to the resort, a cotter pin either failed or was missing.

The lift had passed a state inspection in the fall.