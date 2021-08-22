Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Your reasons, please

As the Delta COVID rate continues to rise months after the vaccine was made available, I just want to ask those of you that have not received one or two shots: Could you please tell the rest of us the one or two main reasons why you have nor received the shots? Also, where you gathered your anti-vaccine information from.

I’m not here to lecture. As a veteran I understand your rights. But I don’t want to hear “I’m still gathering information,” or “I have difficulty getting the shots.” It appears we’re going backwards in this fight after months of vaccine availability. So please explain why I am still listening and reading about COVID-19 on a daily basis.I am tired of it.

Jerry Sletvold

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430