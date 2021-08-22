Your reasons, please

As the Delta COVID rate continues to rise months after the vaccine was made available, I just want to ask those of you that have not received one or two shots: Could you please tell the rest of us the one or two main reasons why you have nor received the shots? Also, where you gathered your anti-vaccine information from.

I’m not here to lecture. As a veteran I understand your rights. But I don’t want to hear “I’m still gathering information,” or “I have difficulty getting the shots.” It appears we’re going backwards in this fight after months of vaccine availability. So please explain why I am still listening and reading about COVID-19 on a daily basis.I am tired of it.

Jerry Sletvold

Spokane Valley