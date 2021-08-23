Body found in Lake Coeur d’Alene, believed to have drowned

A dive team found the body of a man who went missing Sunday in Lake Coeur d’Alene and prompted a daylong search by Kootenai County deputies.

The man, described as being in his 40s, was found around 1:30 p.m. Monday about 200 feet from shore and in 11 feet of water, according to a news release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

Early investigating led authorities to believe the man was possibly intoxicated when he fell off a boat in the vicinity of City Beach. He was not wearing a life vest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Others on the boat tried to toss him a life jacket, but he was not able to grab it, the release said. Wind and water conditions prevented him from getting back to the boat, and he was reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office used aerial resources, as well as help from the Kootenai County Dive Rescue Team and the Sonar Team and Marine Patrols, to locate his body.

The man has been identified, but police are withholding his name until his next of kin are notified. He did not live in the area, the release said.