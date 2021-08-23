Frost expected Tuesday morning in parts of Colville, other northeastern Washington areas

Parts of northeastern Washington might see a bit of frost early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures could dip as low as the mid-30s early Tuesday morning in areas of Colville, Deer Park, Springdale and Kettle Falls, said NWS Spokane meteorologist Greg Koch. Koch said the temperatures should warm up into the 40s by around 8 or 9 a.m., melting away any developed frost.

“We’ve experienced a cold frontal passage that occurred last night,” Koch said. “As high pressure builds into the region overnight tonight, we’re looking for light winds, mostly clear skies and the air mass dry enough that we could see a few spots dip into the 30s.”

Overnight temperatures in those areas Sunday night were in the low 40s, but Koch said the forecast expects those around 2 to 5 degrees lower heading into Tuesday morning.

“It is not all that out of the ordinary for temperatures to start dipping into the low 40s and upper 30s as we get into late August,” Koch said. “The normal frost date for a lot of the spots up north of Spokane is in the second week of September. The average first freeze, when we get down to 32 degrees or lower, is in mid-September for some places like Colville, Deer Park and some of those higher spots around Kettle Falls.”

Tuesday morning’s temperatures might be the chilliest the area could see over the next week or so.

Koch said temperatures are expected to rebound Tuesday afternoon into the mid- to upper 70s, while much of the region is expected to top out near 80 degrees Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to hover around there through Saturday.