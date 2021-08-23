The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

Mayim Bialik to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ after Richards’ exit

UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 23, 2021

FILE - In this May. 23, 2017 file photo, Mayim Bialik poses for a photo in Los Angeles. "Jeopardy!" is back to guest hosts after the resignation of new host Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first. Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium for three weeks of episodes. (Damian Dovarganes)
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — “Jeopardy!” is back to guest hosts after the resignation of Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first one up.

Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium long occupied by the late Alex Trebek for three weeks of episodes.

The 45-year-old “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom” actor was one of many guest hosts who filled in for two-week stints in the past season after the death of Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 seasons. Trebek died in November at age 80 of cancer.

When Richards was announced as the new host on Aug. 11, producers also revealed that Bialik would have an ongoing role as emcee for “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

Sony’s news release Monday said other guest hosts would follow Bialik and made no mention of a permanent replacement.

Richards, the show’s executive producer, had been announced as host just nine days earlier when he stepped down Friday after a report of past demeaning comments he had made about women, homeless people and others on a podcast. Richards selection after a parade of celebrity contenders was met by a chorus of criticism.

The episodes that Richards taped last week will air when the show returns for its 38th season starting Sept. 13.

