Storm commemorates 2020 WNBA championship with President Joe Biden at White House

WASHINGTON – Before leaving the nation’s capital, the Storm stopped by the White House on Monday, marking a return to normalcy when sports teams regularly received invitations to celebrate championships and their athletic achievements.

President Joe Biden hosted an entourage led by Storm captains Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart and the team’s majority owners Ginny Gilder, Lisa Brummel and Dawn Trudeau.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was also in attendance during the 20-minute ceremony inside the East Room, which commemorated Seattle’s 2020 WNBA championship, the fourth in franchise history.

“Any time you get to go the White House, it’s something where you’re being appreciated and you’re being able to meet the President and the first lady,” Stewart said. “For us, it’s also closes the chapter of the 2020 season, because this is the last thing that we’re doing to really acknowledge that.”

Bird added: “I think for a very long time, up until 2016, going to the White House was an honor. It wasn’t necessarily political. It was to meet the president of the United States. The person who holds that office acknowledging your team’s success.

“It was an incredible honor. Even when you watch a movie like ‘Forrest Gump,’ I’m dating myself a little bit, you understand in that movie what an incredible honor it was. It wasn’t political. I think that all shifted in 2016.”

Sports teams began visiting the White House in 1865 when President Andrew Johnson welcomed amateur baseball teams Washington Nationals and Brooklyn Atlantics.

During Ronald Reagan’s presidency in the 1980s, it became standard script for championship sports teams to annually visit the White House for a ceremonial photo opportunity that included an exchange of team jerseys and lighthearted banter with the President.

In the past few decades, the tradition became more political, as various players declined invitations due to philosophical or ethical differences with whoever occupied the Oval Office.

Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Larry Bird ducked out of White House visits for various reasons.

But in 2012, Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Matt Birk, an opponent of abortion rights, and Boston Bruins goalie Tim Thomas, an avid backer of the conservative Tea Party, refused to accompany their teams to visit President Barack Obama explicitly because of their politics.

During Donald Trump’s presidential tenure, the tradition became a political litmus test due to a variety of issues, not excluding his hard stance and public feuds with many athletes, including former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick and soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who plays for OL Reign and is engaged to Bird.

“A visit to the White House, and I’ve been lucky to go two times before, has always been a tremendous honor to be invited,” said Bird, who visited the White House after winning an NCAA women’s basketball title with the Connecticut Huskies and in 2010 following the Storm’s second WNBA championship. “It’s sad in a way that no WNBA team has been invited in the last couple of years, and we know why. It’s nice to have a President in the office who’s going to recognize women and their success.”

Trump received visits from the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, World Series champion Houston Astros, Stanley Cup champions Pittsburgh Penguins and NCAA football champions Alabama and Clemson.

However, no WNBA or NBA team has visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, the last year Obama was in office.

It’s not surprising the Storm received a White House invitation from Biden considering last year the team made the unorthodox decision to endorse him during his presidential bid.

The WNBA also dived into the 2020 election and backed Democratic Georgia senator Raphael Warnock in his successful bid to unseat incumbent Kelly Loeffler, who at the time was co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Quinn said she hopes the Storm’s White House visit is the first of many.

“We’re the first WNBA team that has been her in a while,” Quinn said. “Obviously, with the climate of our world and the change of administration hopefully we are moving in the right direction as far as a people towards more peace, more equality. This past couple of years has amplified a lot of things that may be wrong with our world, but there’s hope in this administration.

“Overall, it’s a great honor to be back at the White House to honor our 2020 team. I’m excited about it. It’s been a grind on this road trip, but it’s something that you’ll always remember. I think it’s important for everyone.”

The Storm (18-7) is locked in a three-way battle for the the top of the WNBA standings with the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun, which both are 17-6.

Seattle, which beat the Washington Mystics 85-78 on Sunday, concludes a five-game road trip on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx.

“This White House trip really came quick and out of nowhere in terms of planning, but it’s on brand with this road trip and our season so far,” Quinn said. “A lot of curveballs and a lot of different things happening this year.

“But just like everything, we stay the course and fight through adversity and try to push through. And let’s be real, when the President calls, you find a way to make it happen.”