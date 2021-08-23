The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News

Third person dies from injuries in north Spokane house fire

UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 23, 2021

Firefighters put out hot spots in a burned out home on Nebraska Avenue near Perry Street in northeast Spokane on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Witnesses say the fire started with an explosion and the ensuing fire killed three people. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

A third person died Monday from injuries she sustained in a house fire that swept through a northeast Spokane home

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the woman died after she was transferred to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center on Sunday. She had suffered critical injuries as a result of the house fire, which is still under investigation. 

One of the other people who died is believed to be a 17-year-old girl. The names of the victims have not been released by the county medical examiner. 

Firefighters were called to the home at 1307 E. Nebraska Ave. about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, where neighbors reported hearing an explosion just before fire engulfed the home. 

A fourth person who was injured in the blaze was released from Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center early Monday, Schaeffer said. A fifth person who was in the house did not have to go to the hospital. 

This was the second of two separate residential fires in Spokane that turned fatal within a week. Early Aug. 16 two women died when Tiffany Manor, an apartment complex in Browne’s Addition, caught fire and displaced every resident. Police are investigating that fire as possible arson, according to court documents.

