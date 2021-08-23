WSU prohibits personal COVID-19 vaccine exemptions for students after U.S. approves Pfizer vaccine

Washington State University students can no longer submit for personal or philosophical exemptions to the school’s COVID-19 vaccine policy after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval Monday to the Pfizer vaccine.

Now, students will have 45 days from the approval date to either provide proof of vaccination (or initiation of vaccination) or request a medical or religious exemption, according to the university.

As of last week, at least 56.7% of WSU Pullman students were compliant with the university’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement, meaning they either submitted their vaccination information or requested an approved exemption. Of those who were compliant, 93.3% were fully vaccinated, Joel Schwartzkopf, executive director of Cougar Health Services, said Thursday during a virtual town hall.

Meanwhile, Schwartzkopf reported just 6.1% of students at WSU Spokane were compliant with the vaccine requirement. Of those, 97.7% were vaccinated.

“This vaccine policy has really been implemented to protect all members of the university community,” Schwartzkopf said, “and I think that this is really what gets us back on track for that on-campus in-person experience, which we’ve all been enjoying so far over the last couple weeks, and we really want to make sure we keep that going.”

The town hall did not indicate how many students submitted for a personal exemption. WSU representatives did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

WSU leaders announced their intentions to bar personal exemptions for students earlier this month contingent on the FDA approving any one of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The measure only applies to students. Staff, faculty and contractors, meanwhile, are subject to a directive announced last week by Gov. Jay Inslee that requires them to get fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 as a condition of their employment.

Inslee’s vaccination requirement, which also applies to K-12 educators, allows only for medical and religious exemptions.