Anti-mask protest halts Central Valley board meeting

Monday’s meeting of the Central Valley School District board of directors was curtailed when dozens of attendees refused to wear masks.

After at least three warnings from board President Debby Long went unheeded, the board halted the meeting and scheduled a makeup session Wednesday night.

That meeting will be held remotely, said Marla Nunberg, the district’s director of communications.

Nunberg also was at Monday’s meeting, which was held in the gymnasium at Riverbend Elementary School. As the roughly 150 attendees entered the building, about 99% donned masks, Nunberg said.

However, most people had shed their masks by the time the meeting began at 6:30 p.m. The board began its agenda and was able to approve its 2021-22 budget, but ended the meeting after most people refused to wear masks.

Beginning Monday, masks were required in all indoor settings, following an order last week from Gov. Jay Inslee.

“We have continued to follow the Department of Health, and to follow the mandates,” Nunberg said Tuesday. “The mandate is that we wear a mask,” said Nunberg, who noted that a sizable number of attendees were in favor of wearing masks.”

“We are in an interesting time, but we need to work together as a community to get through this,” Nunberg said.

Monday’s confrontation follows a large outdoor protest five days earlier – also over masks – at the Central Valley district offices.

Two weeks ago, more than 100 parents and children protested the schools mask mandate during a Spokane Public Schools board meeting. None wore masks; however, Inslee’s latest order was not yet in effect.

The Spokane board will meet again Wednesday night.

“The people are fed up and we are starting to stand up for our rights,” said Emilee Braxton, who lives in the East Valley School District but wanted to show solidarity with the protesters at Central Valley.

Asked why most attendees refused to comply with the governor’s order, Braxton said “We will not comply because we want parental choice.”