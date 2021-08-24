The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Marketing >  EVERCANNABIS

Cooking with Cannabis: Burnt Stone(d) fruit with cheese

Adding infused butter to a favorite stone fruit like peaches or plums can create a wonderful summer treat. (Courtesy Mary White)
By Mary J White EVERCANNABIS Correspondent
Happy, happy summer to you all my darlings! I hope this finds you happy and enjoying everything good about this time of year. Especially now that things are really opening up and we’re able to see more people, life just feels so much better.

To celebrate summer and all things cannabis, I’d love for you to give this recipe a try. It works great out camping, on a grill at home, or even on the stovetop, and is a celebration of sweet butter-infused fruity goodness. Try it with any firm fruit, though I especially love it with white nectarines and honey goat cheese. Play around, have fun, and happy summer!

I first saw this in Bon Appetit magazine, played with it a bit, and now I love it! It’s downright lovely as an appetizer or even a dessert – you decide.

To serve four, you’ll need:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons canna butter, divided (1 tablespoon for the pan, 2 tablespoons to mix with the cheese)

6 plums, peaches, nectarines, etc., halved and pitted

8 ounces goat cheese mixed with 2 tablespoons canna butter (you can reform this into a log and slice it, or leave it crumbly and scatter over the fruit)

Sea salt

Pepper

Chopped basil or mint

Infused olive oil

Melt the plain butter in a cast iron or regular skillet till foam subsides. Then add the fruit, cut-side down. Let the fruit cook for at least 5 minutes, making sure the cut sides get charred. When the fruit is almost to your liking, add 1 tablespoon of canna butter to the pan and let it blend with the butter and juices.

Place the hot fruit on a big plate or serving platter and let cool a little, then pour any butter over and crumble the cheese/cannabis mixture over, or place slices on each plate.

Sprinkle with salt, pepper, some green stuff and a little infused olive oil, and get ready to be amazed at how good burnt fruit can be. Remember if you use all of the infused butter and oil your total cannabinoids will be around 125-150 mg, so this can make a lovely and bold (35-50 mg each) dessert for four but pretty potent for less than that.

