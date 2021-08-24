Jack Blomgren solo homer breaks late tie, Spokane Indians win 10th in a row

Jack Blomgren went 3 for 5 with a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 10-3 in the first of a six-game High-A West series on Tuesday.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

Blomgren drove an 0-1 pitch the other way for a leadoff homer in the seventh, his third of the season. The Indians added two insurance runs in the eighth on a two-run single by Daniel Cope.

Brenton Doyle and Aaron Schunk both launched two-run shots in the ninth to blow the game open.

Spokane (52-44) has won 10 in a row and are four games behind league co-leaders Everett (56-40) and Eugene (57-41), which fell to Tri-City 3-2.

Everett has lost eight of 11.

Indians starter Chris McMahon (8-3) allowed three runs, two unearned, on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. McMahon is second in the league in wins.

The Indians got on board in the second as Isaac Collins doubled and scored on an infield single by Cope.

Everett tied it in the bottom half on an infield RBI single by Joseph Rosa.

Blomgren led off the third with a double, moved up on a sacrifice and scored on a groundout to make it 2-1.

The AquaSox rallied for two in the bottom half. Connor Hoover led off the frame with his 15th homer of the season. A fielding error by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar led to Everett’s second run of the inning.

Blomgren and Tovar led off the fifth with back-to-back singles and Blomgren hustled home on a groundout to tie it at 3-3.

Seven Spokane hitters had two or more hits as the Indians pounded out 16 total, seven for extra bases.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Around the league

Tri-City 3, Eugene 2: Francisco Del Valle homered as part of a three-run rally in the seventh and the Dust Devils (38-59) beat the visiting Emeralds (57-41). Sean Roby clubbed his 17th home run of the season for Eugene.

Hillsboro 8, Vancouver 1: Blaze Alexander and A.J. Vukovich hit home runs and the Hops (43-53) topped the visiting Canadians (44-53). Alexander went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Vukovich added two hits and three RBIs.