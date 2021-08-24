Police say driver who crashed into Dutch Bros admitted to using meth, court records say

A man who was arrested after his dump truck destroyed a Dutch Bros coffee stand is suspected to have been driving under the influence of a drug and told troopers he had used methamphetamine the night before the crash, according to a search warrant filed by police Monday.

After police responded to the hectic scene of a demolished building and several injured people at Fourth Avenue and Freya Avenue on Friday afternoon, a Washington State Patrol trooper conducted a sobriety test on suspect McGavin Medrain, 48, which led him to believe Medrain was intoxicated with an “unknown substance” that was not alcohol.

Medrain admitted to the trooper he had used methamphetamine the night before the crash, according to the search warrant. Medrain also said he “has used meth on and off for 30 years,” according to the search warrant.

The trooper said Medrain then fell asleep in the back seat of the patrol car on their way to the station “with sweat dripping from his forehead,” according to the warrant.

The crash on South Freya Avenue sent seven people to the hospital. One employee suffered a hip fracture and another had a broken finger, according to court records.

Several witnesses told police they noticed the dump truck had been swerving in and out of lanes for multiple blocks before it lost control completely, according to an affidavit filed Monday.

Medrain is being held in Spokane County Jail on a $250,000 bond and was charged with vehicular assault.