Spokane Valley fire chief announces retirement in March

By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Valley Fire Department Chief Bryan Collins will retire March 1 after what will be nine years as the department’s leader, according to an SVFD news release.

Collins and the Board of Fire Commissioners will conduct a search process that will ultimately lead to the selection of the next fire chief.

“It has been my pleasure to serve the Spokane Valley Fire Department community these past eight years,” Collins said in the release.

During his time as chief, Collins brought about a modern 911 system with Spokane Regional Emergency Communications; implemented Community Risk Reduction programs for fire safety practices and education; made the department one of two accredited fire departments east of the Cascade Mountains; and maintained a Washington State Rating Bureau 2 rating, which directly benefits Spokane Valley through lower insurance rates.

Collins joined the department in March 2013 after retiring in 2012 as assistant fire chief of the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District in San Ramon, California.

“The Board of Fire Commissioners are very grateful for the eight-plus years of service Chief Bryan Collins has given to the Spokane Valley Fire Department,” Patrick Burch, SVFD Board of Fire Commissioners chairperson, said in the release.

“The department has grown and accomplished many great things during his time as Fire Chief. We are grateful for his leadership, not only in the department, but in the communities we serve,” he said.