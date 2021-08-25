Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for Aug. 26

By Alan Liere For The Spokesman-Review For The Spokesman-Review

This hunting season, WDFW is initiating a Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance program, asking those who harvest or salvage road-killed white-tailed deer in game management units 105, 108, 111, 113, 117, 124, or 127 in northeast Washington, to have their deer tested for CWD at an area game check station or an area WDFW office. They aren’t posted yet but game check station and office locations will be on the WDFW website at wdfw.wa.gov/cwd very soon. Hunters are asked to keep an eye out for sick or dead deer and report them to wdfw.wa.gov/sickwildlife .

Anglers planning to fish in or near Boyer Slough in Lake Pend Oreille should be aware of the public health advisory recently issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Panhandle Health District for toxic blue-green algae in Sagle Slough and Comeback Bay. Fernan Lake, Spirit Lake and parts of Hayden Lake in Kootenai County are also under advisory. For more information, contact Panhandle Health at (208) 415-5108. Mann Lake in Nez Perce County is also affected. For more information on this water, contact the Lewiston Regional Office at (208) 799-4370.

Angling from any floating device in the northwest portion of Drano Lake is now prohibited through October 31. Bank fishing is still allowed. Despite a steelhead closure on Drano Lake, some anglers continue to target steelhead there, primarily from watercraft. Summer steelhead returns to the Columbia River are currently among the lowest on record and anglers are asked to follow fishing regulations designed to balance sport fishing opportunity with the need to meet conservation objectives.

In an effort to help preserve existing brown trout in the Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved new brown trout regulations, effective immediately that include catch and release and artificial lures with single hooks on large stretches of the rivers. For more information, look online at fwp.mt.gov/fish .

59 fish qualified for the “King of the Pool” award for biggest chinook salmon during the August 6-8 Brewster Salmon Derby. The top spot was claimed by Matt Safransky with a fish weighing 18.85 pounds. The individual total weight category was claimed by Shae Oien with two fish totaling 32.60 pounds.

A friend who still-fishes for kokanee at night swears by braided line. Without the give of monofilament, he says, it is much easier to detect a bite.

Fly fishing

Due to wet weather and cooler temperatures, closures and restrictions have been lifted on many Montana rivers and sections of rivers. This includes all rivers in western Montana (Region 2). Fishing closures and restrictions have also been lifted on many rivers east of the Continental Divide, but numerous other rivers in Montana are still under fishing restrictions. For a full list, visit FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

Trout and kokanee

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Regional Fish Program Manager, Chris Donley, said he has trolled Badger Lake several times this summer for limits of kokanee now running 12-to-14 inches long.

Two friends and I fished the west side of Loon Lake on Tuesday night, finding an early kokanee bite (beginning at 8:30 p.m.) that slowed considerably after 10 p.m. It was an unusual night of fishing as there were a lot of bluegill mixed with the kokanee in 33 feet of water, and we caught many of them in addition to the 28 kokes we ended up with. In addition to the bluegill and kokanee, we caught a crappie, a sunfish, a perch, a bullhead, and a beautiful 18-inch tiger trout.

Reports from Montana claim the kokanee bite on Lake Koocanusa is picking up again after the hot weather. Koocanusa kokes are running 9 to 13 inches and hitting at about 30 feet down. The limit is 50. The big Koocanusa rainbow generally begin biting in late October.

Steelhead and salmon

The retention season for Snake River steelhead begins Wednesday, but as of Aug. 23, only 23 fish had been counted at Lower Granite Dam and 1,044 at Bonneville.

The Buoy 10 salmon fishery near Astoria has taken off. Anglers are reeling in limits of chinook, and the coho are also beginning to show.

Fishing for fall chinook will open Wednesday on the North Fork Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to Dworshak Dam. Full seasons and rules brochures are now available on the Chinook fishing webpage. The Aug. 23 chinook count at Lower Granite Dam was 61 fish. At Bonneville, it was almost 5,000.

Fishing for coho salmon in the following areas will open Wednesday, seven days per week:

Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to the confluence of the South Fork and Middle Fork Clearwater rivers.

North Fork Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to Dworshak Dam.

Middle Fork Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to Clear Creek.

South Fork Clearwater River from the mouth upstream to the confluence of Red and American rivers.

Spiny ray

At Potholes Reservoir, largemouth bass fishing is good and big crappie, bluegill, and perch are being caught on the face of the sand dunes and around the mouth of Crab Creek.

Curlew Lake perch are easy to find off weed beds in 10-to-20 feet of water. As the Curlew Lake perch population grows, the fear is they will become stunted. Currently, they are running 9-10 inches, but when I first started fishing the lake five years ago, 10 inches was the average.

Other species

Sturgeon are still being caught occasionally from Lake Roosevelt, with a “keeper” coming in now and then. The most consistent reports have been from just south of the Kettle Falls launch.

Hunting

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Washington forest grouse season will not open Sept. 1, but rather Sept. 15. The dove season will commence, however, with the usual Sept. 1 opener. The Idaho grouse season will begin Monday, as will the dove season. Both dove and grouse numbers appear to be down this year.

There will be an early goose season this year in eastern Washington in GMUs 4 and 5, limit 5 Canada geese. Washington youth hunters can hunt pheasants, quail, chukar and gray partridge Sept. 18-19. In Idaho, there will be an early goose season in area 3 from Sept. 1-5.

Private WDFW Land Biologist, Brian Gaston, said pheasant brood surveys in eastern Washington indicate this season will be about the same as last. Quail numbers may be a little higher than last year, but not many grey partridge have been reported. Chukar counts are no longer done in Washington, and so far I haven’t been able to locate anyone who was willing to walk the Snake River breaks for brood counts during the hot summer.

The 2021 big-game season in Idaho is likely to be similar to last year for elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer. There has been no dramatic changes to the statewide populations for those animals either up or down, and the statewide harvests for 2021 should also be similar to 2020. Biologists, however, are closely tracking a disease outbreak among deer herds in the Clearwater area, and it’s too early to tell how that might affect the larger population and fall hunts.

With wildfire having closed down some public lands and WDFW wildlife areas being open for day use only, some sportsmen and women might not be able to hunt in their traditional areas. For those who do not have suitable alternative areas to hunt, WDFW is offering a couple options for those who have already purchased a hunting license and tags. Those options are at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/wdfw-lands/wildfire. Scroll down to “2021 General Hunting Information.”

Washington in-person Hunter’s Education classes resumed in August but prospective hunters still have the option of taking a hybrid class online, then doing an in-person field day. Hunter’s Ed info is at Hunter education | Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com