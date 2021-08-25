Hoopfest canceled due to spread of COVID-19, organizers say

The continued prevalence of the coronavirus claimed another summertime event in Spokane on Wednesday, as organizers announced cancellation of Hoopfest 2021.

The 3-on-3 basketball tournament had been scheduled for Sept. 11-12. In a letter posted to Hoopfest’s website on Wednesday afternoon, organizers said the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus led to cancellation of the event for the second straight year. The cancellation was made in consultation with the Spokane Regional Health District and regional health care providers.

“This decision has been excruciatingly difficult, especially because the circumstances have significantly worsened in just the past 48 hours,” the letter reads.

Hoopfest had been planning for a tournament with about 3,200 teams, roughly half the size of a traditional competition, Executive Director Matt Santangelo said Wednesday. Those teams may now request a partial, 20% refund, or donate their entry fee to the nonprofit in charge of running the competition.

Team captains will receive an email soon with the choice of donating their fee or requesting a refund, Santangelo said. Refunds will be processed by the end of September.

MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, a Hoopfest sponsor, applauded the move in a statement.

“As the Inland Northwest community continues to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 delta variant cases and the region’s hospitals experience record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations, MultiCare agrees with our partners at the Spokane Regional Health District and Hoopfest that it is in the best interest of our community, potential visitors and all MultiCare staff to cancel the Hoopfest basketball tournament for 2021,” said Alex Jackson, president and chief operations officer of MultiCare Rockwood Clinic, in a statement.

Dr. Francisco Velazquez, the interim health officer of the Spokane Regional Health District, commended Hoopfest for trying to pull an event off even as cases continued to rise.

“Matt and his team have worked diligently for months to make Hoopfest as safe as possible, and it is unfortunate that the exponential spread of the virus and its Delta variant has caused the event to be cancelled,” Velázquez said in a statement.

Teams will receive a T-shirt and a Hoopfest branded basketball, regardless of whether they ask for a refund.

Organizers had made the decision not to require participants to receive vaccination against COVID-19.

The cancellation of Hoopfest follows the decision to cancel Pig Out in the Park earlier this month. Hoopfest had originally been moved to the September weekend from its usual date in June. That weekend, temperatures climbed above 100 degrees in an unusual bout of early summer heat that turned deadly.

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is still scheduled to take place Sept. 11-20 as of Wednesday, said Jessica McLaughlin, fair coordinator.

The 2022 edition of Hoopfest is scheduled to take place June 25-26.