Man stabbed in the hand trying to break up North Spokane bar fight

By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

A 30-year-old Spokane man allegedly stabbed a man in the hand during a bar fight early Wednesday morning in North Spokane, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Marc Holzer was booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The victim and witnesses at the scene told deputies the incident began when Holzer and another man got into a physical fight at Bigfoot Pub and Eatery on North Division Street near the intersection of U.S. highways 395 and 2.

The victim tried to break up the fight, but Holzer pulled out a folding pocketknife and raised it above his head, the victim and witnesses said. The victim tried to block Holzer’s armed assault and received a deep cut to the palm of his hand. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

Hearing the commotion, the bouncer of the tavern ran outside and broke up the fight. Holzer left on foot.

Holzer, who was located and arrested two hours later, admitted to deputies being at the Bigfoot bar earlier , the press release said. He said he pulled out a knife when several people confronted him, a scuffle ensued and one of the people was injured .

Deputies located the knife believed to have been used by Holzer in a driveway, several hundred yards west of the bar.

Deputies were told Holzer and a female left the tavern prior to their arrival . They learned Holzer might have made it to his home on the 6000 block of North Buffalo Street, about a 2 miles southwest of the bar.

At about 3:25 a.m., a deputy near the home observed a man matching Holzer’s description walking with a female. The deputy identified the man as Holzer and he was arrested without incident, the release said.