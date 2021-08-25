Music calendar

Phish – Friday through Sunday. Rock. Reschedule from July 17, 2021. Original tickets still valid. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $78-$387. (509) 785-6262.

Nightshift – Rock. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

The Coffey Twins – Classic rock and roll. Dinner served at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $25 dinner and show; $12 show only (adults); $10 show only (seniors ages 55 and older and students). (208) 448-1294.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Kevin Brown & the Beloved Country – Folk/bluegrass. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. Free. (509) 238-2489.

Spotswood Abbey – Pop/soul/funk. Friday, 7 p.m. Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 596-0887.

Baregrass – Folk/bluegrass trio. Friday, 7-9:30 p.m. Matchwood Brewing Co., 513 Oak St., Sandpoint. (208) 718-2739.

Mother Yeti – Rock. With Desolation Horse. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Free. (208) 596-4855.

Stagecoach West – Country/classic rock/pop. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Spokane Eagles Lodge, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St. $7. (509) 489-3030.

Odyssey – Metal. With Xingaia and Loin Hammer. Friday, 8-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $7. (509) 863-8098.

Rock Candy – Rock/dance. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Miah Kohal Band – Classic rock/outlaw country. Friday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Dance It Out – DJ night with Rosethrow. Friday, 9 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Haley Young and the Bossame – Funk/soul/rock. Friday, 9-11 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Bass Canyon Festival – Saturday through Monday. Rescheduled from August 2020. Original tickets still valid. Electronic dance music festival. Featuring Excision, Illenium, Liquid Stranger, 12th Planet, Ganja White Night, LSDream, Spag Heddy, Subtronics, BTSM and more. Visit georgeamphitheatre.com for details. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $178-$808 one-day pass; $372 $808/three-day pass;. (509) 785-6262.

Counting Crows – Rock/pop. Saturday, 6 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601. $50-$100.

Jon and Rand Band – Rock. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 596-0887.

Sharky and the Fins – Classic rock and pop from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Spokane Eagles Lodge, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St. $7. (509) 489-3030.

William Elliott Whitmore – Folk. With Walter DeBarr. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Yotes – Psychobilly. Saturday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Rock Candy – Rock/dance. Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Elektro Grave – DJs presenting Industrial/EBM/darkwave/synthpop. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Berserk Bar, 123 S. Stevens St.

Tone Sober – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Dance It Out – DJ night with Storme. Saturday, 9 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

The Hankers – Country/rock. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene City Park, 415 Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d Alene. Free. (208) 769-2252.

Kosta La Vista – Classic rock. Sunday, 3-7 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Steve Starkey – Country. Sunday, 5 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Luke Jaxson Band – Country cover band. Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $15. (509) 747-3903.

Nick Shoulders – Country/Americana. Sunday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15-$18. (206) 499-9173.

Music on Mondays Concert Series: Carli Osika – Featuring pop-country music by Carli Osika. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and snacks. Monday, 6-7:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host Truck Mills invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Roger Daltrey (CANCELED) – Rock. Canceled due to COVID-19-related concerns. Tickets will be automatically credited. Those who paid cash can get refunds at the Northern Quest box office. Wednesday. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. (509) 481-2800.

Heather King Duo – Cover band. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Bright Moments – Jazz trio. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Jake Robin – Singer-songwriter. With guest musician. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

One Street Over – Rock/blues/jazz duo performs pop/rock covers and originals. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 747-3903.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Super Diamond – Neil Diamond tribute band. Thursday, 7 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $10-$20. (800) 523-2464.

Faculty Recital: Miranda Wilson – On cello. Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. $7 adults; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

Lost Dog Street Band – Americana trio. Thursday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15-$18. (206) 499-9173.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dave Matthews Band – Sept. 3-5. Rock. Rescheduled from Sept. 4, 2020. Original tickets valid. The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $81-$1,210 one-day pass; $618-$1,223 three-day pass. (509) 785-6262.

Andy Grammer – Singer-songwriter. Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, 225 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. $61.50 general; $56.50 WSU staff and students. (509) 335-3525.

Bully – Rock. With Lightning Bug. Sept. 3, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15-$18. (206) 499-9173.

Beargrass – Bluegrass trio. Sept. 3, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.