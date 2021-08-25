Woman sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for stabbing man in Yakima area

A 45-year-old woman was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison Tuesday for stabbing a man in Parker last year.

Kathleen Joy Yallup was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon on April 21 after a three-day jury trial in United States District Court, according to a press release from Joseph Harrington, acting U.S. Attorney Office for the Eastern District of Washington.

Yallup stabbed the man multiple times in the face and chest during an argument in a car last January, according to the news release. Yallup was arrested shortly after the assault by Yakama Nation Police Officers.

“Violent crime in the external boundaries of the Yakama Nation is extremely serious and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington will prosecute vigorously any individuals who may engage in such conduct,” Harrington wrote in a statement.