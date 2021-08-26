10 under $10 Aug. 27-Sep. 3 – ‘Abominable,’ Nightshift, Odyssey and Millwood Daze

1 “Abominable” – at dusk, Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want him for their own needs.” Directed by Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman. Rated PG. 97 minutes. For more information, visit pavillionpark.org. Admission: FREE

2 Nightshift – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Rock group Nightshift returns to the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit Moose Lounge on Facebook. Admission: FREE

3 Kevin Brown & the Beloved Country – 6 p.m. Friday, Big Barn Brewing, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead. Kevin Brown & the Beloved Country will bring a lineup of folk and bluegrass tunes to Big Barn Brewing this weekend. For more information, visit bigbarnbrewing.com and call (509) 238-2489. Admission: FREE

4 Shakespeare in the Park – 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. The Spokane Shakespeare Society presents an outdoor production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” directed by Amanda Cantrell and Jamie Suter. To find the exact location, visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane. For more information, visit spokaneshakespearesociety.org and call (509) 625-6601. Admission: FREE

5 “Night at the Museum” – 8 p.m. Friday, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture Amphitheatre, 2316 W. First Ave. The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture will screen “Night at the Museum,” directed by Shawn Levy. A newly recruited night security guard at the Museum of Natural History discovers that an ancient curse causes the animals and exhibits on display to come to life and wreak havoc. Rated PG. 108 minutes. Popcorn is included in the price of admission. Organizers recommend registering in advance. For more information, visit northwestmuseum.org and click on “Calendar” to find the event page. Admission: $5, free for children ages 5 and younger

6 Odyssey – 8 p.m. Friday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Metal group Odyssey visits the Big Dipper with Xingaia and Loin Hammer. For more information, visit bigdipperevents.com and call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $7

7 2021 Millwood Daze – 8 a.m. Saturday, E. Dalton Avenue and N. Argonne Road, Millwood. Beginning Saturday morning and continuing through the afternoon, Millwood’s annual celebration will kick off with a 5k Family Fun Run, followed by a pancake breakfast, street fair and a car show sponsored by Bottles and the Male Room. For more information, visit millwoodnow.org and click on “Events” or call (509) 939-1083. Admission: FREE

8 Playwrights’ Playground – 7 p.m. Saturday, presented by Stage Left Theater and hosted online by actress Rebecca Cook at facebook.com/stagelefttheater. In this livestreamed show, Cook will perform a series of scripts by local writers. For more information, visit facebook.com/stagelefttheater and call (509) 838-9727. Admission: FREE

9 Music Video Jams Screening Event – 6 p.m. Sunday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Organizers invite members of the public to participate in judging the Third Annual Music Video Jams video contest. This event is open to all ages. For more information, visit bigdipperevents.com and call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $5 cash $6 card

10 CatVideoFest – 7 p.m. Sunday, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Featuring cat compilation videos, music videos and other assorted cat content, CatVideoFest has something for every cat lover, and 10% of proceeds will go to the Humane Society of the Palouse. For more information, visit kenworthy.org/events-calendar/cats and call (208) 882-4127. Admission: $10